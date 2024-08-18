Values First Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Cognex accounts for approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cognex by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Cognex by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 57,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 844,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,008. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

