Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,193 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 2,986,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.