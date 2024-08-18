Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.15.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $114.98. 2,197,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.31, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,078,323 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

