Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

