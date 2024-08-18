UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

