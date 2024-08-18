USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Hits $88.77 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.77 million and $279,225.67 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,543.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00568860 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00072020 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79479422 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $276,290.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

