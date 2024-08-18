Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

About Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 146,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

