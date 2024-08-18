Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
