UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $577.68. 2,728,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $533.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $591.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

