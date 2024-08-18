United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

