UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $176.42 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. UMA has a total market cap of $176.42 million and $21.08 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,634,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,960,995 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

