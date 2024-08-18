UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.44 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003555 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $175.44 million and $14.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,605,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,932,353 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

