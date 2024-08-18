UBS Group Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $193.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $212.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.42.

NYSE HES opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,550,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Hess by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Hess by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

