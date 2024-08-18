U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 490,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,132 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 138,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 5,369,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

