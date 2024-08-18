Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TYRA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.02. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

