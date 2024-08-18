Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 708 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 3,074,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,335. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.13%.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.