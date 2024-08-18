Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock remained flat at $99.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.