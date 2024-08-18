Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. 652,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

