Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,164. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

