Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23,030.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $38.90. 3,406,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.