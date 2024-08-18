Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.65. 1,460,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,036. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

