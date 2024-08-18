TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

