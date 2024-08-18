Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth about $4,739,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,523,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.