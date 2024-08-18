Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Trex accounts for about 1.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $4,013,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Trex by 54.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 1,518,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,001. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.