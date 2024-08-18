Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Tractor Supply worth $65,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
