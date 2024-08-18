TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03, Zacks reports. TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of TORM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.27. 945,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.27. TORM has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77.

TORM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

