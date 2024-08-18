Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $6.69

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.84 billion and $210.02 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.69 or 0.00011184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,571,020 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,571,020.322433 with 2,519,131,991.4460135 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.49555951 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $182,096,826.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

