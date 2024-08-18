Toncoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $262.82 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $23.53 billion and approximately $262.82 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00011548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,680.33 or 1.00021618 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,571,020 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,571,020.322433 with 2,519,131,991.4460135 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.49555951 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $182,096,826.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

