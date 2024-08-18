Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

TITN opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer purchased 55,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

