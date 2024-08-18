Theta Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.77 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $371.09 million and $3.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,651,362,473 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

