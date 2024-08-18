Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.98. 1,076,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,754. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $230.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

