The Western Union Company to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NYSE WU opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

