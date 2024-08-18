The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Travelers Companies worth $179,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $216.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

