The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Toro worth $30,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 801,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

