The Macerich Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Macerich has raised its dividend by an average of 139.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -485.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
Macerich Price Performance
MAC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Macerich
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.