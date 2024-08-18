The Macerich Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Macerich has raised its dividend by an average of 139.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -485.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

MAC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.86.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

