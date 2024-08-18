The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.49

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.49 and traded as low as $16.75. The InterGroup shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 10,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $37.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

