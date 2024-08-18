The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Raelipskie Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

