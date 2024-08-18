The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 249,129 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 208,293 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

