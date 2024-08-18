The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $4.70

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NYSE:HPP opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $705.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 439,331 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,489,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

