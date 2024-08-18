The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. 5,335,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,657,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

