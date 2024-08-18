Tharisa (LON:THS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.00

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 80.35 ($1.03). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 20,128 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 952.38%.
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
