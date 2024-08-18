TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein Sells 2,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.
TFI International Trading Down 1.2 %
TFII opened at C$200.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$144.42 and a one year high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$198.06.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
