TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein Sells 2,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.

TFII opened at C$200.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$144.42 and a one year high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$198.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$200.71.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

