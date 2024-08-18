Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $652.24 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $652.24 million and $11.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,015,522,703 coins and its circulating supply is 994,987,385 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.