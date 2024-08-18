Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target Raised to $11.27

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBNK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $84.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $501,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.