Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Telkom SA SOC Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
