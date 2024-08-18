Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $9.05. Teijin shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 738 shares.

Teijin Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

