TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

