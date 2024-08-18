TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,563 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,579 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.56.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

AMAT traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $207.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,644,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,964. The firm has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

