TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at $581,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,655,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Corpay by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corpay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

