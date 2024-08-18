TCW Group Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,559,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,190,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.