TCW Group Inc. Purchases 21,726 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 391,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,726 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $3,616,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.39. 6,996,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112,044. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

